A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
A third person then took out a gun, exchanging gunfire with the other woman who had busted the window. During the fight, the man was shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment with a non life-threatening injury, Hicks said.
All parties, whose names were not immediately available, were detained.