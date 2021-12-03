Two men shot in a brawl-turned-gunfight this past summer now face arrest, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Their arrest warrants came on the heels of Louisiana State Police jailing a third suspect in the July Labadieville shootout after catching up to him in Terrebonne Parish.
Jerome Smith, 31, of Labadieville, was booked Monday into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's now out after posting a $10,000 bond, officials said.
Jeramey Johnson, 37, of Houma, and Shaquille Starks, 27, of Labadieville, remain at large, officials said. Johnson faces one count each of attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Starks: one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of methamphetamines.
APSO says the gunfight that prompted the arrests took place July 22 on Willow Street, where they found two men, later identified as Johnson and Starks, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized for treatment.
Over the ensuing months, APSO says detectives learned that Starks had marijuana and methamphetamines in his possession during the shooting. But officials said they're unsure what caused the argument.
APSO asked anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at (985) 369-7281.