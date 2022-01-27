After a series of contentious hearings over police discipline showcasing bitter feuds between the chief and some subordinates, the chair of the Baton Rouge civil service board announced his resignation this week.

Cpl. Robert Moruzzi offered some parting advice to his fellow board members during their Monday meeting, alluding to frequent politically charged disagreements among them: "I wish you all good luck and hope that you don't allow your personal biases to affect your common-sense decisions."

The board, which reviews discipline for Baton Rouge firefighters and police officers, has largely devolved into chaos in recent months amid questions about whether the often lengthy appeal hearings — some have lasted over 12 hours, well into the night — are a waste of tax dollars, particularly mounting legal fees for Police Chief Murphy Paul. None of the recent cases were particularly high profile or involved alleged police brutality.

Are marathon BRPD discipline appeal hearings a waste of tax dollars? Metro Council weighs in As tension increases between the Baton Rouge police chief and some of his subordinates, a relatively obscure local board has become the backdr…

However, officials said Paul and union leadership are now working to implement more so-called consent discipline agreements, which typically cannot be appealed.

Because of the marathon hearings, the board attorney Floyd Falcon announced his resignation in August, saying those meetings had become "totally unproductive." The search for his replacement is still dragging on, though board members said Monday they have a list of five potential candidates and hope to choose one in the coming weeks.

Without an attorney, the board has postponed upcoming discipline appeal hearings, creating an even bigger backlog of cases.

"I'm tired," Moruzzi said of his decision to resign. "I think it's time for some new blood to come in."

+2 Baton Rouge police officer with controversial past re-elected to civil service board A longtime Baton Rouge police officer who kept his job after being fired for pointing a gun at a downtown bar manager while off duty was re-el…

Amid ongoing national debate about policing in America after the death of George Floyd, Paul has said his reforms of the department are resulting in more contentious officer discipline cases — and more pushback from cops who want to keep the status quo.

But his critics argue the chief is weaponizing the discipline process against those who disagree with his leadership style. Paul has repeatedly butted heads with police union leaders. These heated debates keep landing before the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board, a five-member panel that can uphold, overturn or modify officer discipline.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

During an appeal hearing in April, the board spent 14 hours listening to arguments about whether the police union vice president had been unfairly fired for doing a media interview about the high homicide rate that included implied criticism of the chief. He was ultimately reinstated.

A few months later came a 13-hour hearing when Sgt. John Dauthier got his rank restored after a demotion to corporal. Paul claimed Dauthier had violated several department policies, including use of force, during an incident when officers showed up at the wrong house and encountered an irate resident.

During that hearing, several retired high-ranking BRPD officers spoke during the public comment period criticizing the current administration and supporting Dauthier. The board ultimately reduced his discipline.

Tension between BRPD leaders, officers boils over during 13-hour discipline appeal hearing After a 13-hour public hearing Monday that highlighted fundamental disagreements and dysfunctional relationships between Baton Rouge Police De…

That was after Dauthier had filed multiple complaints against Paul and his administration, claiming the chief had mishandled internal investigations and asking the civil service board to open an investigation.

In his letters to the board, Dauthier said he was working in the internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018, investigating his fellow officers. But he requested a transfer into street patrols shortly thereafter because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."

Paul responded with an angry outburst in one meeting. "I will not continue to be bullied by this man and the leadership of the Baton Rouge police union," he said. "We will fight back today — today."

Now that Moruzzi submitted his resignation from the board, Dauthier has pledged to run as his replacement. If elected, his position would likely create even more drama during the meetings.

The board has five seats: one representative from the police department, one from the fire department, an appointee each for LSU and Southern University, and one for the city-parish Metro Council.

Clifton Ivey, an attorney representing Dauthier, said his client was motivated to run because he feels discipline is not being uniformly applied: "John looks forward to representing the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department and doing his small part to ensure the disciplinary process is a fair and impartial one."