A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday after authorities believe he shot at a house off Hooper Road while driving by the residence, though no one was injured.
Tyjajuan Antoine, 18, is accused of carrying out a drive-by shooting on a home on Hickcock Drive where four people were home, including a former classmate with whom he'd been feuding, according to his arrest report by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe Antoine shot from a four-door sedan toward the home, hitting the front door, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Antoine and a 17-year-old who lived at the home admitted they did not like each other and engaged in a fistfight at a shopping mall recently, the report says. Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old said Antoine threatened to hurt him.
Investigators said the gun that was used had been reported stolen but Antoine told them he had bought it from someone, the police report says.
Antoine, of 10530 Florida Blvd., was booked into Parish Prison on four counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen handgun.