A man who was shot in July became the first homicide victim of 2019 when he died Tuesday almost six months after the shooting.
Cedrick Washington, 43, was injured in a July 8 shooting in the 2200 block of North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Coppola said Washington, of 6438 Winbourne Drive, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Police have not identified any suspects or motives.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.