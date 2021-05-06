A 22-year-old Oklahoma man died Wednesday night after a car hit him as he was walking in the road on Louisiana Highway 1148 in Plaquemine, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on La. 1148 west of La. 1.
Tyler Schaffer of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Schaffer was walking west in the eastbound lane of the highway, in the middle of the roadway, when he was hit by a Honda Accord traveling eastbound, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz .
The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.
Toxicology samples were taken from both Schaffer and the driver at the time of the accident state police said.