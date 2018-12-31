A man was arrested on New Year's Eve after police said that, while driving drunk, he sped through a turn and crashed into a house in Baker.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Whitehead Street.
He said Derrick Walker, 47, was given a breathalyzer test, which read his blood alcohol content at .152 — almost twice the legal limit to drive.
Walker was also driving about 50 mph in a 25 mph zone after leaving a gathering where people had been drinking, Dunn said. The driver went too fast around a turn and drove into a house.
Dunn said Walker would be booked into Parish Prison on the following counts: DWI, careless operation, failure to maintain control, open container and damage to property.