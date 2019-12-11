A man arrested Tuesday is accused of robbing and injuring an elderly victim at a Baton Rouge-area Walmart in October.
The sheriff's office says 38-year-old Michael Hines of Baton Rouge is facing one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated battery.
According to booking records, the incident happened on Oct. 28 around lunchtime in the parking lot of the Cortana Place Walmart.
The 90-year-old victim told authorities that after loading groceries into his vehicle, he was approached by a black male with a knife. The victim told deputies he had a difficult time hearing the suspect because he wasn't wearing his hearing aid.
The suspect — later identified as Hines — allegedly took the victim's wallet then fled the scene.
The sheriff's office says the victim sustained a wound on his stomach from the knife. EMS says the wound was cleaned appropriately and no further treatment was needed.
Hines was arrested on Dec. 10 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.