A veteran law enforcement officer who was once named Louisiana State Trooper of the Year is behind bars after he was arrested at his home Wednesday and accused of producing child pornography.
Jason Boyet, 41, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail Wednesday on one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles following an investigation by the FBI and the Special Victims Unit of his own law enforcement agency.
He has since been moved to another location, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto.
State Police announced the arrest of one of their own, but provided few details.
According to a news release, the investigation began when agents developed information that a person, who was later identified as Boyet, was producing and distributing pornographic images on a "web-based application." The agents identified Boyet as the online user and took him into custody after interviewing him, the release said.
He was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.
The FBI was tight-lipped Wednesday evening.
“We can confirm that FBI agents were conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities in St. Tammany Parish on February 12, 2020, however, we cannot provide further comment on the nature of the activity or investigation,” FBI public affairs officer Craig Betbeze told WWL-TV.
Boyet, who was described as an exceptional law-enforcement officer by a former colleague, went to work for State Police in 2006, according to WWL-TV.
He began his career with the Georgia Highway Patrol and worked a short time with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, according to State Police Facebook post from 2018.
Boyett was assigned to patrol at Troop L, which is based in Mandeville and covers St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Helena parishes.
In the Facebook post, State Police also said Boyet had been named Trooper of the Year at the Slidell Elks Law and Order Night in February 2018.