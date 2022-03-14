A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head and his father was arrested for failing to secure the gun he used, according to sheriff's department documents released Monday.
Deetroy Watkins, 27, was arrested and booked on one count each of illegal possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon and negligent injuring after the Sunday evening shooting in the Gardere area of south Baton Rouge.
The boy had a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital by his family, deputies said. He was in critical but stable condition.
The shooting took place at Watkins' home in the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue and deputies obtained a search warrant. There, they found a gun on the couch of the living room. It did not have a holster or any other additional safety measures.
Watkins took told investigators that a friend came over several nights prior and left the gun in his couch cushion. He said he felt the gun in the couch on Saturday night, deputies said.
He was in a separate bedroom with his fiancee Sunday night when he heard one loud noise, he said. He rushed into the living room to find his son with a gunshot wound to the head, the affidavit said.
Deputies said Watkins had told them he was not allowed to possess a firearm because of a previous felony conviction. He had a 2014 conviction on domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, records showed.