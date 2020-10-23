SORRENTO — An Ascension Parish teenager killed his father during a fight Thursday, sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Arriving deputies found Alvin Geisenheimer, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said in a statement.
The shooting happened at a home on Airline Highway in Sorrento, deputies said.
Deputies did not say what the source of the disagreement was between Geisenheimer and his son, who is 16.
The son, who was not named, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and taken to St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center, deputies said.
Ascension Parish holds its juvenile offenders under contract at the facility in Chalmette.
Some Facebook users from Ascension on a popular group page had reported seeing speeding sheriff's vehicles on Airline Thursday night in that area.