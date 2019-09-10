Investigators say arson was the cause of a fire at an apartment Tuesday night at 11445 Bard Ave., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 7:57 p.m. to find a vacant apartment full of smoke and a mattress on fire.
They quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread to other units. Fire was contained to the vacant unit. No one was displaced, according to the fire department.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.