The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Hammond on Saturday night.
Deputies responding to a 911 call shortly before midnight on Saturday to reports of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood found the teenaged boy dead of a gunshot wound, Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said in a statement Sunday.
The identity of the victim is being withheld, due to his age, as well as the identities of several suspects, also juveniles, now in custody, the Sheriff's Office said.
More than 20 shots were fired in the incident, Travis said.
Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating another suspect, Bradney McGary, 17, of Hammond, who is wanted in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-615o or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.