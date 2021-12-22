A man was killed in a shooting in St. Helena Parish, and the sheriff's office is searching for two men accused of first-degree murder.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Horshoe Road in Amite, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspects are Tyrone Henderson, 25, and Dedrick Henderson, 23, the release said. They are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff's office at (225) 222-4413 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.