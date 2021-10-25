Crime scene tape stock

A man who shot his estranged wife to death Friday before turning the gun on himself at a Pecan Tree Drive home died at a hospital a few days later, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

Police say Carlos N. Plaza, 36, shot himself in the head after fatally shooting his wife, 37-year-old Luz Botero Posada.

Plaza was alive when police arrived at the home.

An ambulance brought him to a hospital, where he died Monday.

EBRSO says deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 7 pm. Friday to the 9200 block of Pecan Tree Drive, a residential street off Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge.

Homicide detectives say they learned that Plaza and Posada had recently gone through a break-up.

Authorities say Plaza tried to get into the house, which belongs to a relative, through the front door.

When that didn't work, detectives say, he got in through a bedroom window.

Relatives of Posada say the couple had three children together. 

