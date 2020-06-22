GONZALES — A 66-year-old Gonzales man ran over another man with a car during a street fight Sunday night and has been arrested on a second-degree murder count, city police said.
The man, Johnnie R. McMeller, had been driving with the victim when McMeller stopped at the corner of West Worthy and Quiet streets shortly before 7:05 p.m. Sunday. Both men got out of the car, police said.
A fight began between McMeller and the other man, Randall Youngblood, 58, but, at some point, McMeller returned to the car, police said in a statement.
When Youngblood began hitting the car with a piece of metal, McMeller reversed it back toward Youngblood and ran him over, police said.
The parish Coroner's Office pronounced Youngblood dead at the scene.
McMeller had been out on bail since early May after Gonzales police arrested him in mid-March on counts of disturbing the peace, second-degree battery and insulting or threatening an officer, booking records say.
Prosecutors hadn't filed charges in connection with those counts as of Monday, online court records show.
Officers took McMeller into custody immediately, and he has been booked in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville. Online records show McMeller was awaiting the setting of bail Monday.
Officers provided no motive for the initial fight or information on the relationship between McMeller and Youngblood. Police said they were continuing to investigate the slaying.