Baton Rouge fire officials say they suspect an arsonists set fire outside of a home near Plank Road with five people inside early Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Topeka Street, said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles.
Responding fire crews stopped the blaze from spreading to the home by extinguishing it in a few minutes after they arrived, he said.
No one inside the home was was injured, Miles said. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
Investigators didn't make any immediate arrests and asked anyone with information to call them.