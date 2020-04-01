Investigators say an arsonist set fire to the meeting room of a Baton Rouge church just after midnight Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Mollylea Drive around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived and found a detached building of the church fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain the blaze within 15 minutes, but the structure was a total loss.
Investigators say the fire didn't spread to the main building of the church.
No injuries were reported.
The fire has been ruled as arson by investigators.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact fire officials at (225) 354-1419.