A Denham Springs man was killed Wednesday after he stepped into the path of oncoming traffic on Interstate 10, State Police said Thursday morning.
Authorities started investigating after reports of a pedestrian struck around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 westbound west of La. 42.
Michael Lemay, 44, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee.
Investigators determined that Lemay was on the shoulder of I-10 westbound when, "for reasons still under investigation, Lemay walked directly into the path" of a vehicle driven by Francis Barlow, 78, who was traveling in the right lane, Lee said.
Barlow submitted to a chemical test, which showed no signs of impairment, Lee said. A toxicology sample was also taken from Lemay and the results are pending.