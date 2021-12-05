At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge police say.
The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Packard Street (map), according to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
This is a developing story.
At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge police say.
The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Packard Street (map), according to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
This is a developing story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission