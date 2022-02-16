A Walker man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and is subject to chemical castration prior to release after he pleaded no contest to sexual abusing a girl.
During a pretrial appearance last week, Kevin Oglethorpe, 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Louisiana law allows the administration of medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA) to certain sex offenders. It is a form of "court ordered hormone therapy" administered "to help prevent recidivism among sex offenders," according to a press release from the district attorney's office.
"The administration of MPA is contingent upon a determination by a court appointed medical expert that the defendant is a good candidate for treatment," the press release said. "If a defendant who has been sentenced to this treatment fails to allow the administration of MPA, he can be charged with a separate crime and sentenced up to five years in prison."
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of sexual abuse in April 2020 after a girl's mother discovered "disturbing messages" between her daughter and Oglethorpe, Perrilloux said.
Following a forensic interview with the Children's Advocacy Center, the victim revealed "a series of sexual abuse" that happened the summer of 2019 when she was twelve years old.
Oglethorpe was arrested and interviewed by LPSO detectives, and he admitted to the multiple acts of sexual abuse, Perrilloux said. He also told detectives he looked at child pornography using the "dark web."