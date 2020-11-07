A Donaldsonville man has been arrested in the death of an 18-year-old woman, a spokesperson with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting took place on Sept. 30 on Anthony Drive in Donaldsonville, according to spokesperson Allison Hudson. Aalexcia Edwards, 18, was killed in the shooting. Several other people were present at the time of the incident but reportedly uninjured.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Walter Bell on Friday night, Hudson said. He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail on second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
No bond has been set yet, Hudson said.