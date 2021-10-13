A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a fatal drunk-driving crash in Texas that took the life of a pedestrian, officials say.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says an investigation determined that Trooper Patrick Bell, of Merryville, was driving west along Highway 63 the night of Aug. 29 when his 2018 GMC Sierra traveled off the roadway, striking and killing a man.
Toxicology results later revealed Bell, 45, was over the legal limit at the time of the crash, officials say.
He was arrested Wednesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.
LSP says Bell was off-duty the night of the crash, having been on disability leave since 2017.
Prior to his leave, Bell served as a patrol officer at Troop D for 16 years.
All media inquiries have been directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which did not immediately return a request for the name of the pedestrian.