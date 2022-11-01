The man Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies killed in a standoff Sunday had strapped an explosive device to himself, according to Louisiana State Police.
Tangipahoa deputies responded to a call Sunday at about 10:10 a.m. from a woman saying her ex-husband was sending threatening messages on the 46000 block of Laurie Drive in Hammond, according to a news release.
When they arrived, 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond barricaded himself inside his car, state police said. Deputies attempted to negotiate with him before he told them he possessed an explosive device and shot his gun into the air.
Bass then got out of his car with a rifle and back pack on his chest, which police say contained binary explosive targets, state police say.
Deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and officers from the Hammond Police Department returned fire, killing Bass, state police said.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.