A young man’s bare-chested body lay splayed across a sidewalk, a woman screamed in anguish and residents braved the midday sun to peer from porches and behind police tape as officers swarmed a small grocery store.
A mother who had been walking with her two small sons when they found a crime scene blocking their way stopped, gesturing to the body. Turning to the boys, aged 10 and 11, she implored them to avoid situations that might put them at similar risk as the young man whose body lay on the concrete.
“Y’all need to look at this,” said the woman, who later identified herself only as Chelsea, saying she feared retaliation if she gave her full name. “Think what his mama is going through. She doesn’t deserve that.”
One of the boys put his hands on his head. The other covered his mouth.
The scene unfolded late Monday morning outside of Terrace Grocery, a small shop a few blocks west of Perkins Road — the site of the latest fatal shooting in Baton Rouge that came amid a gradual uptick in the city’s homicides in recent weeks.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
After a year of record-breaking violence in 2021, killings have dropped in East Baton Rouge this year, according to a database maintained by The Advocate, which tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules. There have been 84 killings in the city-parish in 2022 as of Oct. 10, compared to 83 by the same date in 2020 and 111 last year.
But the last several weeks saw at least a modest increase in the violence. Twelve people were slain in the city-parish since Sept. 8, the newspaper’s records show, compared to seven in the prior four weeks. The data is preliminary and subject to change if some killings are later ruled justified, or vice versa.
The scene where police investigated Monday's shooting stretched the full block between South 15th Street and Julia Street, and bystanders looked on, many of them wiping sweat from their eyes and fanning their faces to get some relief from the heat. Officers moved along the block snapping photographs of several vehicles.
A woman whom bystanders identified as the victim's grandmother sobbed and had to be helped to stand. "They killed my baby," she said in between gasps for air.
The killing was the latest in a string of fatal shootings in the area wedged between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive, a part of the city mired in poverty and disinvestment.
The neighborhood falls within one of several "micro-areas” in the city shown to have played host to disproportionately high rates of violent crime in recent months, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in September. Paul told residents of those districts that they should expect heavy law enforcement presence in coming weeks.
Several killings have occurred recently within the boundaries of the same "micro-area" where Monday's shooting happened.
A 54-year-old man killed in June on Thomas Delpit Drive and a 66-year-old man shot dead the following month on Tennessee Avenue were among casualties of violence in the area.