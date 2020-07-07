State wildlife agents arrested six people across Louisiana accused of operating boats while impaired over the July 4 weekend.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Tuesday its agents had been cracking down on impaired boating over the weekend.
A DWI on the water has the same penalties and fines for boaters as it does for motorists in Louisiana.
Along with fines and up to six months in jail for a first offense, boaters convicted of DWI can also lose their ability to legally operate a boat.
Those arrested in the enforcement push between July 3 and July 5 include:
- Kevin Gouedy, 48, of Greenwell Springs, on Four Mile Bayou in St. Martin Parish
- Rory J. Loupe, 47, of Port Allen, on Four Mile Bayou in Assumption Parish
- John Broussard, 31, of Lake Charles, in Calcasieu Parish
- Joseph Cole, 22, of Trout, on Caney Lake in Jackson Parish
- Marcus C. Moak, 24, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi on Black River Lake in Concordia Parish
- Cody Parker, 27, of Gilbert, on Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish