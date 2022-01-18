One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Old South Baton Rouge just before noon Tuesday — several hours after a gunfight just blocks away that left one gunman dead and another injured Monday night.
Baton Rouge police said the Tuesday shooting unfolded in the 800 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. It was reported around 11:50 a.m.
One person was brought to the hospital with injuries, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
Police were not immediately able to say whether this shooting is believed to be related to the one Monday night, which left Idris Abdul Malek, 59, dead. He and the another man shot each other, police said.
