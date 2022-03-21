A husband and wife were found shot dead in a murder-suicide, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
"We received a call from a welfare check on a husband and wife who hadn't been heard from since last night," Sheriff Brett Stasi said. "We made entry into the house and both of them were deceased."
The couple was found late Monday afternoon in a house on Charles Ory Drive outside of Plaquemine.
The identities of the man and woman have not been released.
"We need more help for those struggling with their mental health," Stassi said.