An Angola inmate is receiving intensive medical care after being injured in a fight with another inmate early Sunday morning, the Louisiana Department of Corrections confirmed.
Department spokesman Ken Pastorick said charges are pending against the aggressor, who is now being detained inside the prison. Officials are waiting to determine "the outcome of the incident and the outcome of the investigation" before assigning those counts.
Pastorick said the other inmate was hospitalized immediately after the fight and is being treated in the intensive care unit. No further information about the man's condition was available Sunday afternoon.
More information will be released once the investigation is concluded, Pastorick said.