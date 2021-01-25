The Baton Rouge Police Department said Monday an officer who shot and injured a suspect during an attempted traffic stop during the weekend had been on the force just under two years.
Officer Devin Sullivan was placed on administrative leave after the shooting early Saturday, and will remain on leave until an investigation is complete.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sullivan attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation on Plank Road, but the driver refused to stop, crashed the vehicle near Plank and Scenic Highway and ran.
According to a statement from the police department this weekend, Sullivan saw that the driver had a gun; the officer fired at the driver, who was wounded and taken to the hospital. The driver is expected to survive, police said.
Sullivan joined BRPD in March 2019.