The Baton Rouge Police Department Special Response Team has been deployed on Avenue H Wednesday evening after someone reported seeing a man force a woman inside a home, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The report came in around 7:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Avenue H near Woodcock Street, McKneely said. It's unclear what the relationship is between the man and the woman.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and the special response team has been deployed because they believe someone is still inside, McKneely said.

Officers escorted a man and a woman from a duplex around 9:15 p.m.

More to come.

COMPILED FROM STAFF REPORTS. TO CONTACT A CRIME REPORTER AT THE ADVOCATE, EMAIL POLICEREPORTERS@THEADVOCATE.COM OR CALL (225) 388-0369.

View comments