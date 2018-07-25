The Baton Rouge Police Department Special Response Team has been deployed on Avenue H Wednesday evening after someone reported seeing a man force a woman inside a home, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The report came in around 7:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Avenue H near Woodcock Street, McKneely said. It's unclear what the relationship is between the man and the woman.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and the special response team has been deployed because they believe someone is still inside, McKneely said.
Officers escorted a man and a woman from a duplex around 9:15 p.m.
More to come.
Here is a better view of the scene. @BRPD has Woodcock blocked off between Avenue G and Avenue I. I’m hearing additional officers are en route now, including the special response team @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/RmhmP0Ygrs/— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) July 26, 2018