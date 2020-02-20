The man whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Donaldsonville on Wednesday has been identified as a missing Gonzales man, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
An autopsy performed by the parish coroner's office confirmed that the body is that of Christopher Bolona, 35, Webre said.
There were no reported signs of trauma to the body and no foul play is suspected, the sheriff said.
The official cause of death is pending toxicology reports.
Bolona was last seen on Jan. 25. Family members reported him missing on Feb. 17, after missed calls and texts.