A firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital while fighting a massive blaze on Hazeltine Drive early Thursday morning, a St. George Fire Department spokesperson said.
The firefighter is expected to survive their injuries, which stemmed from the department's effort to put out two massive house fires in the Country Club of Louisiana overnight.
The department released a statement around 6 a.m. Thursday asking residents to avoid the 17500 block of Hazeltine Drive as firefighters worked to contain the huge blaze. Between 30 and 40 firefighters were busy responding to the blaze, which was one of two structure fires officials believe may have been ignited by lightning strikes, St. George Fire spokesperson Meg Kling said.
However, Kling said other causes for the fires could be discovered pending an investigation.
The other fire at the country club, reported around 1 a.m., happened on Southern Hills Ave., according to the fire department.
A massive storm that brought at least one tornado to other parts of Louisiana swept thunder and lighting through Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.
All residents of the homes were evacuated by the time firefighters arrived on the two scenes. "Spoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors saved them," Kling said.