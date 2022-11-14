A person of interest in the shooting death of a mother and daughter in their Hammond home has been taken into custody on unrelated counts, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found Brandy Smith, 37, and her daughter Raven Smith, 17, inside their home on Stephenson Lane with gunshot wounds.
Brandy Smith was declared dead at the scene, while Raven Smith died after being taken to North Oaks Medical Center.
Deputies say the shooting is being investigated as a domestic homicide.
The Sheriff's Office declined to release the name of the person in custody, who hasn't been booked in the deaths.