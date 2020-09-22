A teenager arrested in a recent Baton Rouge homicide is accused of committing that crime while out on bond in the Mother's Day mass shooting that left five people injured at a Plank Road convenience store.
The recent fatal shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the 600 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Christopher Fields, 18, was killed.
Javonta Broden, 19, was arrested Tuesday by Baton Rouge Police detectives, with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Broden will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.
He had posted bond and been released from jail about three weeks before Fields was shot to death, court records show. Broden's bail was reduced from $325,000 to $250,000 after his attorney filed a motion for bond reduction, saying Broden couldn't afford the original amount. 19th Judicial District Judge Bonnie Jackson granted that request on Aug. 5.
Broden faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder in the Mother's Day shooting, which occurred at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Plank Road. It's not clear whether Broden is accused of pulling the trigger in that case or was arrested as a principal because police have released almost no details about what actually happened, now more than four months after the shooting injured five people.
The victims included two men, two women and a child. Detectives have said they believe all the victims in that case were bystanders, not the intended target.
Video surveillance of the shooting showed someone get out of a car in the parking lot and then start shooting into the building, intermittently ducking behind parked cars and continuing to fire while panicked customers seek cover inside the store.
In addition to that case, Broden was also charged with armed robbery in an April incident. He and another suspect were accused of threatening someone with a gun and taking his money and phone.