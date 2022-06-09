The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police, probing whether troopers have a pattern of using excessive force and discriminating against Black people and other people of color.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a news conference that the probe is a "pattern or practice" investigation, which looks at potential structural problems in law enforcement agencies. Those investigations can lead to direct court oversight through consent decrees — like the one under which the New Orleans Police Department has been operating for a decade.
The probe spans three different federal districts — the Middle District, the Western District, and the Eastern District — a level of cooperation Clarke called "unprecedented."
The U.S. attorneys for each of those districts said at the news conference that the investigation is meant to restore the public's trust, which some have lost due to high-profile controversies like the death of Ronald Greene.
Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus and civil rights groups have long called for a federal investigation of State Police over Greene's death after a police chase in Union Parish.
Greene's family said State Police said he had died due to injuries from the crash. But then leaked body camera footage showed troopers tasing, beating and dragging Greene by his leg shackles.
In addition to federal scrutiny, officers involved in Greene's death face potential criminal charges. And a special legislative committee is investigating State Police's handling of his death and any possible coverup.
That committee has recently questioned Gov. John Bel Edwards' role, asking what he knew and when.
