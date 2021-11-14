Two people escaped from a house in downtown Baton Rouge that serves the homeless after someone the group used to help set it on fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The damaged "helping house" located on St. Vincent De Paul Drive is run by It Takes a Village BR. The nonprofit regularly offers homecooked meals prepared on-site. Many other charities and homelessness outreach groups also operate in the area.
Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Audrey Frederick, a 54-year-old homeless man, on Saturday. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated arson and misrepresentation during booking.
Witnesses saw Frederick walk up to the house and ignite several boxes outside around 5 a.m., according to booking documents.
"He then walked away and laid down under a blanket and watched the fire before leaving the area," his arrest warrant says.
The people who saw Frederick start the fire banged on the doors of the house to alert the two caretakers inside and helped them evacuate.
Tiffany Simpson, the organization's executive director, said they managed to escape unharmed. But they have lost everything.
"They are both pretty traumatized," she said.
Simpson said Frederick was actually someone the group serves and "has helped us out in the past."
She believes the situation highlights how homelessness "robs so many of their dignity and humanity," further highlighting the deep and complex needs in the community.
"People who know where their next meal is coming from, have a roof over their head, and don't have untreated mental health and substance abuse issues don't typically just set houses on fire because of a small argument," she said. "But in the streets, small inconveniences and misunderstandings are just taken to the extreme."
Simpson has seen such situations play out repeatedly, though they have never impacted her organization until now.
Authorities have not released a motive in the case, though the arrest warrant notes Frederick is implicated in a second arson involving a residence where he used to live. That incident occurred the day before the attack on the nonprofit.
Now that Simpson has secured temporary housing for the caretakers, she has shifted her focus to replacing the damaged goods destroyed in the fire.
"The only items not damaged by fire, smoke, or water were our cooking supplies," according to a post on the organization's Instagram.
The other house they use is smaller and must fit both a resident and cooking equipment for the group's regular meal service.
In the aftermath, It Takes a Village BR has reached out to supporters on social media, seeking cash donations to purchase industrial grade shelving. The group has thanked those who are offering prayers and kind words.
Despite the destruction, Simpson said they were still serving meals on Sunday, as usual.
"There's a lot to figure out, but I really do believe it's going to be ok," Simpson said.