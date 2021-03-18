A Denham Springs woman was killed Wednesday night in a car crash on Louisiana 1025 in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Sharon Schulte, 59, died in the crash and her passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of La. 1025 and Burgess Road.
Police said Schulte came to a stop at the stop sign but did not yield to an oncoming truck. She was crossing the intersection when the truck hit her Nissan on the driver's side.
The driver of the truck was also injured and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to officials.
Authorities said that both drivers and the passenger were properly restrained. Police took blood samples from both drivers to test for impairment as they continue to investigate what caused the crash.
Distracted driving continues to be a leading cause for crashes in the state, according to Louisiana State Police.