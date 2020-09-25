Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Anthony Daniels, 68, 6161 Landis Dr., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Jose Garay, 36, 14595 Harry Savoy Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and misrepresentation during booking.
- Savannah Raby, 29, 8735 Laurynwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.