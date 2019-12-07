It's not uncommon to see Gary Prince dressed like he's ready to head out to a duck blind or a deer stand.
But when Prince puts on his camouflage garb these days, it's not in preparation for a hunting trip. Spending time in the outdoors and going hunting was something he enjoyed doing with his son, Jordan Prince — and he hasn't had the heart to continue since a drunken driver killed the young man in a wreck in Iberia Parish in May 2015.
"I miss him so bad," Gary Prince said. "He was my hunting buddy and my fishing buddy. I can't even do that stuff any more. It just kills me."
Wearing camouflage is one of the ways Prince honors the memory of his son, an 18-year-old who had graduated from Loreauville High School just days before his Dodge Dakota pickup truck was hit head-on by a drunken driver going the wrong way on U.S. 90. Besides being an avid outdoorsman, the younger Prince played the baritone in his school band and loved working on motorcycles and three- and four-wheelers.
Saturday morning found Gary Prince wearing his camo shirt and matching cap, speaking at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving event in Baton Rouge aimed at warning people of the dangers of impaired driving — and the painful impact on the families and friends of victims — ahead of the holiday season.
"It's very hard to talk about this. It still hurts," Prince told the crowd gathered at BREC's Independence Community Park.
His wife, Paulette Prince, stood nearby holding a large photo of their son. Several people in the audience carried signs and wore T-shirts bearing the images and names of their own loved ones who were killed in crashes caused by drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.
MADD usually holds a ceremony in the lobby of the Office of Motor Vehicles, which sits across the street from the park, next to a Christmas tree that staffers and volunteers decorate with pictures of victims.
Those plans were foiled this year; agency officials are still trying to sort out computer problems and get back to normal operations following a cyber attack.
Saturday's relocated event began with a walk around the park. Many people who have lost relatives and friends to impaired driving come to the pre-Christmas ceremony every year and have formed strong bonds with fellow attendees.
"You guys are in a club you didn't want to be in," Valerie Cox, MADD Louisiana program director, told the group. "But you're in a club (where) y'all can support each other."
With holiday festivities approaching, it's important that people remember not to get behind the wheel if they've consumed alcohol, she said.
"We can't change what's happened in the past. We can't bring the ones we've lost back," said Kelley Dair, a victim services specialist with MADD whose twin brother died in a crash caused by a drunken driver three years ago. "But we can help prevent these tragedies going forward."
State Police made 8,653 DWI arrests between July 2018 and July 2019, Trooper Taylor Scrantz said at the event.
"It's a very, very prevalent problem," he said, and one that can lead to grave consequences.
Tom Zachary, who lives in St. Helena Parish near Amite, has been doing his part to try to persuade young people against drinking and driving since his son, 19-year-old Brandon Zachary, died in August 2007.
After a long, hot day working, Brandon Zachary went with friends to a bar in Hammond where they were served alcohol despite being underage. On his way back to Baton Rouge, Zachary died when he wrecked his vehicle on La. 1019 in Livingston Parish.
His father has since spent a lot of time attending MADD events and speaking to school and other groups.
"It was something I knew I had to do," Tom Zachary said.
Similarly, Prince wants his son's story to serve as a cautionary tale.
Drinking and driving can have far-reaching effects, Prince said, noting that more than 1,000 people signed the guest book at his son's wake and funeral.
He still grieves the loss of his hunting and fishing buddy — who was killed by a drunken driver who is still alive.
"He had a shattered hip, he had a broken femur, he had a broken arm. He had to learn how to walk," Prince said of the driver.
"But he survived, OK? Jordan, on the other hand, didn't have a chance."