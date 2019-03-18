A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced Monday.

The criminal case against Steven Everhardt, 52, began when the FBI conducted an undercover operation that resulted in them discovering over 50,000 images of child pornography on Everhardt’s computers, according to the Department of Justice.

Images ranged from depictions of the sexual abuse of toddlers to sadistic conduct involving other minors.

Everhardt pleaded guilty in December to one count of knowingly possessing material which contained images of child pornography.

He faces five years of supervised release, registration as a convicted sex offender upon his release from prison and payment of a special assessment of $5,100.

Everhardt must also pay a total of $66,000 in restitution to the victims who were identified as children photographed in the images.

Baton Rouge man accused of 900 counts of child pornography possession, State Police say A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday on nearly 1,000 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a State Police arrest report.

“Steven Everhardt preyed upon vulnerable and innocent children, many of whom were too young to communicate they were being abused,” FBI New Orleans SAC Eric Rommal said. “The FBI remains committed to working with our ICAC partners, the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to eradicate all forms of child sexual abuse."