A Prairieville man was arrested Saturday in Calcasieu Parish on a fourth-offense DWI count after police say he was driving at more than twice the legal limit.
State Police troopers reported that Ryan J. Lindeau, 29, was stopped on La. 108 in Calcasieu Parish just after midnight Saturday.
The trooper saw Lindeau veer into the opposing lane of travel, strike the curb several times and straddle the center yellow line, according to a State Police news release.
Lindeau showed obvious signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol content almost 2½ times the legal limit, State Police said.
He was arrested on counts of fourth-offense DWI and improper lane use and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.