Two Baton Rouge men were arrested after police say they stole nearly $1,000 worth of crawfish from a local business.
Police said thieves burglarized Capital City Crawfish on Government Street in late January, stealing 11 sacks of crawfish from a refrigerated storage container located behind the business. The total amount stolen was valued at about $940, according to booking documents.
After reviewing security footage that showed a white Ford Ranger arrive at the business, police determined 51-year-old Christpher Manuel and 65-year-old Stephen Houk were responsible for the theft. Manuel broke into the cooler and loaded the crawfish into the truck, while Houk remained in the vehicle, documents say.
Manuel and Houk were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday. Manuel was booked on two counts of simple burglary, while Houk was booked on one count of simple burglary.