Crime scene tape stock
File photo of crime scene tape.

Two people were injured in a reported shooting on Victoria Drive late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred not long before 4:30 p.m. and two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries. 

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers were responding to the 3500 block of Victoria Drive to investigate. 

No additional information was immediately available.

Compiled from staff reports.

