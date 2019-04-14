A man died early Sunday morning from gunshot wounds after trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Baton Rouge.
Deswin Harden, 37, was shot around 1:10 a.m. at 1533 N. Acadian Thruway West while attempted to break up a flight outside Peyton's Lounge, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department news release.
A 48-year-old security guard was also shot while tying to break up the fight. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
BRPD arrested Joseph Louis Butler, 45, and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
This will be updated.