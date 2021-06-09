Police arrested two suspects in connection with a Memorial Day triple shooting at an apartment complex that left two young men and a toddler dead, including the mother of the two alleged shooters who aided their escape, arrest documents say.
Latoya Coleman, 36, was booked on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Police said Coleman is the mother of the two shooters and that she helped her two sons escape to Texas following the deadly incident. Hotel records showed Coleman booked a room at a hotel in Humble, Texas days after the shooting.
On the day of the shooting, one of Coleman's sons called a family member immediately after, revealing to him that he and his brother had just shot and killed two men.
The family member told police that the one of the brothers knew he killed the victims because he "shot one in the head and his brother shot the other."
Police are still actively searching for the two brothers. Officials said Tuesday one is a juvenile and one is an adult but declined to give their exact ages or identities.
The second suspect, Christopher Stovall, 23, was booked on three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Police say he was involved in the shooting and helped to steal the victims' assault-style rifles after they were gunned down. Stovall was identified by a witness, who picked him out of a lineup.
Police announced Tuesday at a press conference that the two suspects were in custody. They were booked into jail Tuesday afternoon around 6:45 p.m.
Another suspect, a juvenile, had already been booked on three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of weapon.
Investigators are continuing to search for a sixth suspect and have yet to identify that person.
On May 31 around 8 p.m., gunfire rang out inside the pool area of Fairway View apartments on College Drive.
Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, and his friend Reginald Thomas, 20, were pronounced dead on the scene. The toddler, Ja'Tyri Brown, was injured while swimming nearby and later died at the hospital just a few months before her second birthday. Police believe she was not an intended target.
The shooting came amid an ongoing spike in gun violence, with at least 67 homicides recorded in the parish since January.
Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.