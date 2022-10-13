The Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman had been sued by two people over claims he caused a vehicle pile-up after rear-ending one of the cars in his sheriff's unit.
A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the deputy, on a traffic offense on Tuesday in the July 15 crash. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation to negligent homicide.
Winburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Christinia Estave on La. 16 north of Denham Springs, State Police said.
The grand jury did not find grounds to charge the deputy criminally. He was indicted on careless operation and will receive a traffic citation, Perrilloux said.
Winburn has been named in two lawsuits in the parish by two separate plaintiffs — one in 2013 and one in 2014 — who describe in their complaints the same incident in which the deputy caused a vehicle pile-up after rear-ending one of the drivers. Both lawsuits were ultimately dismissed, court records show.
The deputy also was convicted of speeding in 2007 while traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that he was weighing internal discipline for Winburn and that his office has "fully cooperated" with investigators since the crash.
"Consistent with the policy of this office not to comment on pending legal matters, there will be no further comment regarding this accident at this time," Ard said. "We continue to keep the Estave family in our thoughts and prayers."
The night of the accident, Winburn was driving on La. 16 around 1 a.m., on his way to "make contacts with additional suspects" believed to be involved in a shooting, according to the state police crash report. Investigators found he was traveling at 85 mph in his Chevrolet Tahoe without the unit's emergency lights activated.
En route to the suspects, Winburn told state police he was having trouble hearing his dispatcher, who was supposed to relay location information to the deputy. Winburn opened his departmental laptop to check the address himself, then looked up and saw his headlights reflecting off the rear of what seemed to be a stopped car, the report says. Investigators said security footage from a nearby store showed Estave had just performed a U-turn and was moving at a "slow unknown speed" when Winburn's unit struck her car.
The deputy quickly "jammed" on his breaks, slamming into Estave's 2004 Saturn Ion, state police said. On impact, the two cars traveled more than 300 feet over the concrete median before coming to rest in the northbound lane of La. 16.
Estave was rushed to a hospital but later died. Investigators said preliminary autopsy results identified her cause of death to be "multiple blunt force trauma."
Winburn and Estave were both unrestrained when the crash occurred, and both had amphetamines in their systems, the report says. The deputy told state police he took prescription Adderall.
Estave was also found to have a blood alcohol level of .16 percent, investigators found, above the legal limit.