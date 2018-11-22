BELLE ROSE — A Pierre Part man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon when his car left the road and struck a caution light pole and overturned.
Troy Cavalier, 51, was traveling west on LA 70 in a 1998 Lincoln Continental, but for unknown reasons, he left the roadway around 4 p.m. and struck a pole, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.
He then reportedly struck a culvert in a nearby ditch and overturned, sustaining fatal injuries.
Cavalier was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office.
Cavalier was properly restrained at the time of the crash, and a standard toxicology report is pending through the coroner's office.