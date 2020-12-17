A sanitation worker has been hospitalized after being thrown from the back of a garbage truck when a Jeep crashed into the back of the truck Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
The Jeep was traveling westbound in the 8600 block of Perkins Road and its driver "appeared to be distracted" when he collided with the stopped garbage truck, a police spokesman said.
The driver of the Jeep attempted to swerve but hit the back of the garbage truck near where the sanitation worker was standing, throwing him from the vehicle, police said.
It's not immediately clear how exactly the sanitation worker was hurt, police said.
The sanitation worker was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
The driver of the jeep was cited for careless driving, police said. He also complained of injuries from the crash but said he would seek medical attention on his own, police said.