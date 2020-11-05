A Central Middle School teacher was arrested this week in a peeping Tom incident, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident took place on October 29 around 7:30 p.m. on Creek Haven Court in Denham Springs, according to LPSO booking records. Forrest Friedman was arrested Thursday and booked on one peeping Tom count and his bond was set at $500, LPSO spokesperson Lori Steele said.
Steele said the office would not release any other details at this point in the investigation.
Friedman was a teacher at Central Middle School, but resigned on Wednesday, according to Central Community School System Superintendent Jason Fountain.
His bonded out the same day as his arrest, Steele said.