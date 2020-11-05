ACA.dguidry.043019

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Central Middle School teacher was arrested this week in a peeping Tom incident, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported. 

The incident took place on October 29 around 7:30 p.m. on Creek Haven Court in Denham Springs, according to LPSO booking records. Forrest Friedman was arrested Thursday and booked on one peeping Tom count and his bond was set at $500, LPSO spokesperson Lori Steele said.

Steele said the office would not release any other details at this point in the investigation. 

Friedman was a teacher at Central Middle School, but resigned on Wednesday, according to Central Community School System Superintendent Jason Fountain.  

His bonded out the same day as his arrest, Steele said. 

View comments